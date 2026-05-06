Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan likely to reunite with Salman Khan in Raj and DK's superhero film

While Kareena hasn't signed any official document yet, she is in advanced talks to play the lead.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 07:40 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood filmKareena Kapoor KhanTrending NowFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us