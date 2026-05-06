Kareena Kapoor Khan likely to reunite with Salman Khan in Raj and DK's superhero film

<p>Salman Khan, who is currently busy with <em>Maatrubhumi</em> and Vamshi Paidipally's yet-untitled project, is already gearing up for another exciting collaboration with Raj and DK.</p><p>And as per latest reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in advanced talks to play the lead.</p><p>A report by <em>Variety India</em> suggests that while Kareena hasn't signed any official document yet, she has shown excitement for the project and has "verbally committed interest". More so, because Salman has reached out to her directly for the role.</p><p>While earlier reports mentioned that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be playing the female lead, it is now likely that Kareena would be stepping in the role.</p>.Rajpal Yadav joins Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63.<p>If the reports turn out to be true and things go well, this would mark Kareena and Salman's fifth collaboration after <em>Kyon Ki..., Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan</em> and <em>Main Aur Mrs Khanna</em>.</p><p>The project will also mark Salman's first-time collaboration with the director duo Raj and DK, who will return to theatrical filmmaking with the film after directing <em>The Family Man, Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny </em>and<em> Guns And Gulaabs</em>.</p><p>The film is reported to be a high-budget action superhero film that will star Salman as an ageing superhero who gets back to action.</p><p>Salman is expected to start shooting for the film in October-November after completing shooting for Vamshi's SVC63 (working title). The film marks the director, who is known for Mahesh Babu starrer <em>Maharshi</em>, Hindi film debut.</p>.'#SVC63': Salman Khan & Nayanthara's next blockbuster locked for Eid 2027 release.<p>Salman is joined by lady superstar Nayanthara in the action entertainer, while Rajpal Yadav and Anil Kapoor will be playing key roles in the film.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's <em>Daayra </em>which is reportedly eyeing a 2026 release.</p>