Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced by Nayanthara in Yash's 'Toxic'? Here's what we know

It seems like there's some interesting casting shake-up happening in the Yash starrer Toxic. Reports suggest that Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor Khan has walked out of the much-anticipated film, helmed by celebrated filmmaker Geetu Mohandas under the banner KVN Productions.

Kareena’s departure from this much anticipated project has stirred quite a buzz in the industry. Even her fans and industry insiders are stunned by this piece of news sparking a flurry of speculations regarding the reasons behind her exit.

While some industry insiders speculate monetary differences and scheduling conflicts, no official statement has been released by either Kapoor Khan or the production team regarding the same.

However, the silver lining is ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara has stepped into Kareena’s shoes, poised to bring her own unique flair to the project. It'll be intriguing to see how her presence impacts the dynamics of the film.