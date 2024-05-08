Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced by Nayanthara in Yash's 'Toxic'? Here's what we know

While some industry insiders speculate financial differences and scheduling conflicts, no official statement has been released by either Kareena or the production team regarding the same.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:26 IST

It seems like there's some interesting casting shake-up happening in the Yash starrer Toxic. Reports suggest that Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor Khan has walked out of the much-anticipated film, helmed by celebrated filmmaker Geetu Mohandas under the banner KVN Productions.

Kareena’s departure from this much anticipated project has stirred quite a buzz in the industry. Even her fans and industry insiders are stunned by this piece of news sparking a flurry of speculations regarding the reasons behind her exit.

While some industry insiders speculate monetary differences and scheduling conflicts, no official statement has been released by either Kapoor Khan or the production team regarding the same.

However, the silver lining is ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara has stepped into Kareena’s shoes, poised to bring her own unique flair to the project. It'll be intriguing to see how her presence impacts the dynamics of the film.

Announced in last December, the shooting of this pan-Indian film is happening at a brisk pace on humongous sets erected at a prominent Bengaluru location.

Nayanthara is no stranger to Sandalwood and will be seen essaying the role of Yash’s sister in the movie. Nayanthara debuted in the Kannada film industry with Upendra Rao’s movie Super in 2010 and will be returning to the Kannada industry after a decade.

Published 08 May 2024, 09:26 IST
