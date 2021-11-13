Karnataka silent film clinches top prize

‘Chimani’, a silent short film, clinched the ‘Best Film Award’ at the ‘IFH National Level Short Film Award 2021’, hosted by Bengaluru-based Indian Film House.

Directed by Yogesh Patil from Dharwad, the short film depicts the story of a young boy who overcomes difficulties in his life in an inspiring manner.

“The message we wanted to convey through the film is that if you manage to stay positive despite various negative situations thrown your way, you will emerge as a winner,” says Yogesh.

With no dialogues throughout the film, ‘Chimani’ has a sombre tone and offers a special experience, he says.

“We wanted to keep things as natural as possible. So, the way we have shot the film is quite raw and not over the top. The setting of the shots and the expressions of the actors is what shines through,” he adds. Artistes featured in the film are Chetan and Vilas Sherkan.

Yogesh wants to screen the film at festivals across the country to increase its reach. “The movie was shot in February, right before the second wave hit the city. Keeping in mind the year that we have had, we want people to see the positive message of our film,” he adds.

The 14-minute long movie will be screened at Indic Film Utsav 2021 this weekend. The event will be held till November 14. For details, visit indica.pictures.