'Kartavya' movie review: All despair and no punch

<p>'Kartavya' begins with painfully on-the-nose references to Arjuna’s sense of duty, setting the tone for a film that mistakes despair for depth. Coupled with the now overused hinterland aesthetic of moral decay and relentless bleakness, the film feels exhausting almost from the outset. Half an hour in, it somehow becomes even more predictable.</p>.<p>There is plenty here that should hit hard: an influential godman, a corrupt police system, a ruthless khap panchayat, caste violence, and political rot. Yet despite the film’s parade of despondency, nothing moves you. Or perhaps it is because of the constant gloom that you are left emotionally cold.</p>.'Remarkably Bright Creatures' movie review: Tender film about grief.<p>The story follows Pawan Malik (Saif Ali Khan), a police officer assigned to protect a prominent journalist who is shot dead before his eyes. Determined to catch the culprits, Pawan soon realises larger forces are at play. Running parallel is the story of his younger brother, who elopes with a girl from another caste. On paper, this has all the ingredients of a gripping socio-political thriller. The execution, however, remains frustratingly flat.</p>.<p>Saif tries hard to play the morally upright hinterland cop, but never fully disappears into the role. The film’s supposedly terrifying villain is even weaker, all bluster and no menace. Rasika Dugal is reduced to looking worried for most of the runtime, while Sanjay Mishra stands out simply because he brings some texture to an otherwise bland film.</p>.<p>Unless you are a die-hard Saif fan, this is an easy skip.</p>