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'Kartavya' movie review: All despair and no punch

Unless you are a die-hard Saif fan, this is an easy skip.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 19:24 IST
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Kartavya
2/5
Director:Pulkit
Cast:Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra
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Published 15 May 2026, 19:24 IST
EntertainmentMovie ReviewSaif Ali KhanSanjay Mishra

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