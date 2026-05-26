'Karthi 30': Karthi joins hands with Sithara Entertainments for his first direct Telugu venture

<p>Kollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karthi">Karthi</a> officially launched his highly anticipated 30th film (tentatively titled Karthi 30) on his 49th birthday. He flew to Hyderabad to begin the production with a grand mahurat ceremony. Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the upcoming project features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead along with comedian Yogi Babu in key roles. </p><p>Social media is abuzz with viral clips from the Karthi 30 mahurat ceremony, which the makers dropped on the actor's birthday. Speculated to be a light-hearted commercial entertainer, the movie is expected to revive Karthi's iconic, high-energy <em>Paiyaa</em> persona. </p>.'Karuppu' box office collection: Suriya-Trisha starrer storms past Rs 100 crore globally.<p>Production is currently underway in Hyderabad for a brisk two-week opening schedule, after which the team will relocate for the next phase of shooting.</p><p>This project marks the very first on-screen pairing for Karthi and Meenakshi Chaudhary, leaving fans incredibly eager to see their fresh chemistry. Fans won't have to wait long for more details, as the production team is set to officially drop the title and first-look poster soon.</p><p>The project is a bilingual entertainer, being shot directly in Telugu while also being made in Tamil. This marks Karthi's official entry into direct Telugu cinema.</p><p>This project marks Karthi’s first collaboration with a premier Telugu production house, and the actor is reportedly thrilled. Interestingly, the banner is also producing Suriya’s upcoming film <em>Viswanath & Sons</em>. By teaming up with the same high-profile production house for two separate, massive-budget ventures, both brothers are set to deliver major commercial blockbusters.</p><p>While official project details remain scarce, source reports indicate that the movie features a powerful lineup of performers.</p>