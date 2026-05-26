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'Karthi 30': Karthi joins hands with Sithara Entertainments for his first direct Telugu venture

This project marks the very first on-screen pairing for Karthi and Meenakshi Chaudhary, leaving fans incredibly eager to see their fresh chemistry.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:20 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemakarthiTrendingMeenakshi ChaudharyFilmyzilla

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