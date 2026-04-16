<p>Kartik Aaryan's upcoming twisted creature comedy <em>Naagzilla </em>has a new release date. </p><p>The film was originally scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, but has now been delayed to the Valentines Week next year. It will now be released on February 12, 2027.</p><p>Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share the update. </p><p>"KARTIK AARYAN: 'NAAGZILLA' RELEASE DATE LOCKED – VALENTINE'S DAY 2027... Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films' upcoming film #Naagzilla, a creature comedy starring #KartikAaryan, is set to release on 12 Feb 2027 [#ValentineDay weekend]," Adarsh wrote.</p>.<p>Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film features Kartik Aaryan as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an icchadhari naag (shape-shifting snake).</p><p>Back in April 2025, Aaryan shared a motion poster of the film.</p><p>"Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar…#Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand..Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…Naag Panchami par (snake emoji) aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko," he captioned the post.</p><p>(You have seen enough films about humans, now watch one about snakes…Naagzilla. I am coming to spread fun, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…on Naag Panchami…in theatres near you.)</p>.It's the beginning of new 'Dostana': Karan Johar on working with Kartik Aaryan.<p>In other news, Aaryan had filed a plea for the protection of his personality rights. Celebrities like any celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan,<br>Kumar Sanu, Nagarjuna and Vivek Oberoi have also been granted the same.</p><p>Now, the Bombay High Court had indicated that it would direct the removal of online content violating the personality rights of the actor.</p><p>Apart from <em>Naagzilla</em>, Aaryan is also gearing up for two other big releases, including<strong> </strong><em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4</em>, and the action-thriller <em>Captain India.</em></p>