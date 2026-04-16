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Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' delayed to February 2027

The creature comedy, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, was originally scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, but has now been delayed to the Valentines Week next year.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:41 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmKartik AaryanBollywood actorTrending NowFilmyzilla

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