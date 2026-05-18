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'Karuppu' box office collection: Suriya-Trisha starrer storms past Rs 100 crore globally

After missing the original release date of May 14 and getting delayed just hours before its release, Suriya-Trisha starrer 'Karuppu' has emerged as a winner.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:30 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaTrendingsuriyaTrishaTamil filmFilmyzilla

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