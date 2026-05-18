'Karuppu' box office collection: Suriya-Trisha starrer storms past Rs 100 crore globally

<p>After missing the original release date of May 14 and getting delayed just hours before its release, Suriya-Trisha starrer <em>Karuppu </em>has emerged as a success and has already achieved a new milestone. The film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in just three days of its release.</p><p>Unaffected by delays and cancelled shows, the film opened to Rs 15.50 crore net in India on May 15, according to reports. On Saturday, it registered a massive 56 per cent jump, netting Rs 24.15 crore netting Rs 24.15 crore. Continuing it's impressive run, the film earned Rs 28 crore on Sunday taking its domestic total to Rs 78.75 crore gross. </p><p>Overseas, the film has earned $4.5 million in its first three days taking its worldwide total to Rs 120 crore.</p><p>Now the film has to pass the crucial Monday test and has to avoid a huge dip.</p>.'Karuppu' movie review: Predictable, 'manufactured' tale.<p>Interestingly, just three days after its release, Suriya's star power has also helped <em>Karuppu</em> to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year beating Sivakarthikeyan’s <em>Parasakthi</em>. </p><p>While the audience is all praise for the fantasy action drama, critics call it a predictable and manufactured story. </p><p>Despite all the hurdles, Suriya's fiery performance has helped the film becoming a crowd pleaser while also helping the star roar back, both in theatres and at box office, after a series of disappointments and underperformances.</p>.‘Your support kept this dream alive’: Makers pen heartfelt note, thank fans as Karuppu finally hits theaters.<p><strong>RJ Balaji's emotional breakdown</strong></p><p>On the day of the initial release (May 14), <em>Karuppu</em> faced last-minute delays due to financial woes. Cancelled shows and anxious fans added to the worries of the makers.</p><p>After the film missed the original release window, director RJ Balaji shared an emotional video message on Instagram.</p><p>The director was seen fighting tears as he apologised to fans for the last-minute delay while also showing hope and belief. He assured the fans that the film will be worth the wait.</p><p>Produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures, the action drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan with Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Mansoor Ali Khan and Indrans playing pivotal roles.</p>