<p>After the abrupt and unexpected cancellation of the morning and afternoon shows of Suriya-Trisha's highly anticipated film <em>Karuppu, </em>director RJ Balaji broke down and issued an apology.</p><p>While the theatre owners have flagged the delays citing financial woes, several reports suggest that the financial issues around the film are related to the unpaid dues of more than Rs 50 crore associated with Dream Warrior Pictures, led by SR Prabu.</p><p>Now, in a video message posted on Instagram, Balaji was seen fighting tears as he addressed the sudden delays that the movie faced just hours before its release.</p><p>"I am giving you another update from my car. I hope this is the last one. I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn't have happened. You must have travelled from long distances to reach the theatres in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other states to watch the film at 9 am. And I am sorry for that, It shouldn't have happened," Balaji said in the video.</p><p>Balaji further assured the fans that he is hopeful that the issues will be solved and they would be able to release the film by 6 pm on May 14.</p><p>"People watch movies to forget the worries in their homes and lives. I am really sorry to all those who were stressed after learning that they couldn't watch the film, despite travelling from far. I didn't expect this either. I am really hopeful that the film would release at 6 pm after the issues get resolved," Balaji added.</p>.Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' in limbo? Theatres flag delays.<p>He continued, "I have thought about it often that <em>Karuppu </em>would release on May 14 and would become a blockbuster. I have manifested it. I am very hopeful, with God's grace everything will be solved...<em> </em>Everyone is working towards releasing the film today evening."</p><p>Further acknowledging the delays and apologising for it, Balaji said, "A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has done so much. Sorry for the delay, sorry for making you go through this stress. But, I am hoping that it would all be worth it. I believe that the film would release today evening, and you would all like it, I believe."</p><p>Ending the message on a positive note, Balaji said that he is hopeful that the film would release this evening. </p><p>"As I always say, <em>Karuppan varan</em>. We've faced so many hurdles and continue to face it. But, I strongly believe that the film would release this evening. God is with us. All will be good. I am sorry again, and I hope you all like the movie," Balaji concluded.</p>.'Due to unavoidable reasons': Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' 9 am shows cancelled hours before release despite CM Vijay's approval.<p>Produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures, the action drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan with Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Mansoor Ali Khan and Indrans playing pivotal roles.</p>