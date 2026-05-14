Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Karuppu' director RJ Balaji tears up and apologises for delay; hints at 6 pm release on May 14

In a video message posted on Instagram, Balaji was seen fighting tears as he addressed the sudden delays that the movie faced just hours before its release.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 11:01 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingsuriyaTrishaTamil filmDirectorpostponedNew filmdelayed

Follow us on :

Follow Us