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'Karuppu' movie review: Predictable, 'manufactured' tale

Unnecessarily shrill, glamourised, and hyped, it appears as though the star power, and not the script, is the film’s priority.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 19:29 IST
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Karuppu
1/5
Director:RJ Balaji
Cast:Suriya, Trisha Krishnan
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Published 15 May 2026, 19:29 IST
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