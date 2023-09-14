'Kasargold': What makes this Malayalam movie a not-to-be-missed theatrical treat?

The film is all set to hit screens on September 15, and here we decone the elements that makes this movie a must-watch for the movie buffs.

The terrific trio

Actors Asif Ali and Vinayakan have previously shared the screen in films like Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party (2012), and their dynamic pairing has resulted in some exhilarating moments, notably during the wild celebrations that were central to the movie's storyline. Similarly, there's the winning combination of Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne. From Mosayile Kuthirameenukal (2014) to Avarude Raavukal (2016) and Kuttavum Shikshayum (2021), this successful duo has consistently delivered compelling on-screen moments.

However, it's a first-time occurrence that these three talents are joining forces in an edge-of-the-seat thriller where each of them portrays characters with different emotional graphs: Asif's character exudes a carefree and reckless persona, Sunny's character carries a certain emotional depth, and Vinayakan takes charge of the thrilling elements, as showcased in the teaser.