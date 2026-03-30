<p>Mollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jayasurya">Jayasurya</a> is all set for his next big project, <em>Kathanar </em>after the success of<em> Aadu 3.</em></p><p>The teaser trailer of the film is all set to release March 31 at 13:31 pm.</p><p>Directed by Rojin Thomas and written by written by R. Ramanand, the project is backed by producer Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Gokulam Movies banner.<strong><br><br></strong>As per reports, the movie has completed filming and is currently in the post-production stage. The movie is being hailed as the biggest films in Malayalam cinema.</p>.ED questions Malayali actor Jayasurya, wife in money laundering case.<p>Alongside Jayasurya, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Srikant Murali and Kulpreet Yadav.</p><p>The film marks Shetty's Malayam debut. She plays a pivotal character in the movie.</p><p>Neil D’Cunha serves as the cinematographer and Rahul Subrahmanian has composed the music.</p><p>While the release date of the film has been kept under wraps, the anticipation for the film is on an all-time high.</p><p>The film is expected to be released in about 15 languages.</p>.Malayalam actor Jayasurya appears for questioning in sexual abuse case