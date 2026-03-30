Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer': Trailer release date revealed for Jayasurya-Anushka Shetty starrer

The film marks Anushka Shetty's Malayalam debut. The teaser trailer will be revealed on March 31.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 07:04 IST
MollywoodMalayalamTrendinganushka shettyNew filmJayasurya

Follow us on :

Follow Us