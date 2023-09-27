Katrina Kaif becomes UNIQLO's first Indian brand ambassador

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has once again become the talk of the town in the world of fashion and entertainment. Katrina has been become the first Indian brand ambassador for the Japanese global fashion giant, UNIQLO.

This announcement marks a significant moment in the history of Indian representation on the global stage.

Katrina Kaif, as UNIQLO's newly appointed brand ambassador, perfectly embodies the company's unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, which have been consistent values celebrated by the brand.