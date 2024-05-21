Katrina Kaif expecting first baby in London? Rumours take social media by storm after viral video

Speculations are rife in Bollywood as rumors swirl around the pregnancy of actress Katrina Kaif who got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

The buzz escalated after a video went viral on social media, showing the couple strolling hand in hand through the picturesque streets of London, with Katrina sporting a noticeable baby bump.

In the viral clip, captured by a passerby, Katrina is seen walking hand-in-hand with Vicky exploring the iconic landmarks of the British capital. Katrina's visible pregnant belly quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, sparking a flurry of speculations about the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Katrina has been in London for some time and was recently joined by Vicky Kaushal who celebrated his birthday with his better half. Katrina also shared a glimpse of birthday celebrations with fans by posting a few pictures on Instagram.