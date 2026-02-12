<p>Having kept their relationship private for a while, it seems that singer Katy Perry and former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau's love is flourishing and growing stronger.</p>.<p>The high-profile pair recently escaped for a snowy romantic retreat, and the pictures from their vacation are going viral on social media.</p>.<p>Singer Katy Perry gave her followers a glimpse of their romantic getaway through her social media posts, and fans have described this as the duo's most intimate look so far.</p>.<p>Dressed in matching black outfits against a crisp winter landscape, the couple’s photo has fuelled public intrigue and effectively confirmed that they are no longer hiding from the spotlight.</p>.<p>In another photo, in black and white, Perry was seen sitting with Trudeau at a restaurant. While sharing the picture, the singer wrote, "let love be the revolution."</p>