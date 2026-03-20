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KD Song Row: Fatwa issued against Nora Fatehi for 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'

Despite Nora's clarification, the religious group has refused to back down, further adding a new layer of religious friction to the song's existing troubles.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:06 IST
Entertainment NewsNora FatehiTrendingSanjay DuttPremFilmyzillakvn productions

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