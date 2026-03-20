<p>Despite the clarification from the makers and stars, the controversy surrounding the 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' song from <em>KD: The Devil</em> refuses to die down.</p><p>Following a wave of social media backlash and legal troubles, actress Nora Fatehi has now been slammed by a fatwa. Aligarh's Darul Ifta has issued a fatwa against Nora Fatehi over her appearance on the controversial song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'. The religious body considers the song objectionable and is against Islamic teachings. </p><p>Despite Nora's clarification, the religious group has refused to back down, further adding a new layer of religious friction to the song's existing troubles.</p>.'Victim of misinterpretation': Director Prem defends 'Sarke Chunar' amid national outcry.<p>Ever since the release, the song has been facing immense backlash from all quarters, with various organisations demanding strict action against the people involved with the song. Critics alleged that the song is loaded with "vulgar" lyrics and visuals that objectify women.</p><p>Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced the decision in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria. On Wednesday, Vaishnaw confirmed that the song has been banned following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals.</p>.KD Song Row: Rakshita cites ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ and ‘Peelings’ to defend Prem’s 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' .<p>Several complaints were filed demanding an FIR and the removal of the track from circulation, intensifying public debate just days before the matter was raised in Parliament.</p><p>However, Nora did address this issue by releasing a detailed video on Instagram. She clarified that she had no role in the Hindi version of the song. "When I shot this song three years ago, I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film, it was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to working with him? He's such an icon.”</p>.'I didn't endorse this': Nora Fatehi breaks silence on 'Sarke Chunar' controversy.<p>“And it was a remake, at least that's what I thought, of 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main', which is also a very iconic song," Nora said.</p><p>She further claimed that when the makers explained the translation of the song to her at the time, nothing seemed "inappropriate" or "vulgar". However, she clarified that she does not understand Kannada and had relied entirely on what the team told her.</p>.‘KD: The Devil’ makers set to re-release ‘sanitized’ version of ‘Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse’.<p>Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, <em>KD: The Devil </em>is directed by Prem and stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran in key roles. The movie is said to be a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30, 2026. </p>