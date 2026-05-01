<p>Dhruva Sarja’s latest outing, <em>KD: The Devil</em>, proved to be a "slow burner" at the box office. After a quiet morning on April 30, the Jogi Prem directorial saw a major spike in attendance, ultimately pushing its day-one collections past the Rs 4 crore mark.</p><p>Sacnik reports that KVN Productions' first major 2026 release secured a domestic gross of Rs 4.10 crore on opening day. This surge suggests a strong weekend for the makers, with trade experts suggesting a double-digit total by Saturday.</p><p>With an increase in audience interest, BO experts predict that <em>KD The Devil</em> will collect another Rs 10 crore by Sunday night. With this reception on the weekend, the movie is expected to push its total past the Rs 20 crore figure by Monday, reflecting a strong reception among action cinema lovers.</p><p>It isn’t just Dhruva Sarja’s fierce acting drawing crowds, the film’s star-studded cast is amplified by a sensational cameo from Kiccha Sudeepa.</p><p>The audience is raving about the collaborative magic of Prem’s direction and Janya’s background music, which is best experienced on the big screen. This Kannada spectacle made a grand entrance in the theaters and, reportedly, took over 845 screens on its opening day.</p><p>While KVN Productions will be the presenters of the Kannada version, the Hindi version will be presented by AA Films, headed by Anil Thadani. The Telugu version will be presented by ‘Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram', headed by Sai Korrapati. The Tamil version will be presented by the Tamil distribution company ‘Red Giant Movies', headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Malayalam version will be presented by ‘Aashirvad Cinemas', headed by Antony Perumbavoor.</p><p><em>KD The Devil</em> is an action-drama film directed by Prem and is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The movie is loosely based on Bengaluru’s gang wars of the 70s and stars Dhruva Sarja, Ramesh Aravind, Ravichandran, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Jogi Prem’s epic <em>KD: The Devil</em>, which made its grand debut on April 30, is now playing in theaters near you.</p>