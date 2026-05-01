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'KD The Devil' Day 1 collection: Dhruva Sarja starrer nets Rs 4.10 crore on opening day

After a quiet morning on April 30, the Jogi Prem directorial saw a major spike in attendance, ultimately pushing its day-one collections past the Rs 4 crore mark.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:36 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaTrendingPremDhruva SarjaKFIFilmyzilla

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