<p>After a wave of national backlash, the creators of KD: The Devil are set to launch a ‘sanitized’ version of '<em>Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse'</em> soon. The move comes after a heated controversy where the original track was slammed for its obscene lyrics. The song was also forced to be taken down from YouTube after being criticized for its lewd lyrics. </p><p>The decision to re-release comes after legal notices were served to the makers, forcing them to revise the "double-meaning" lines that are more suitable for a family audience.</p>.'Sarke Chunar' song from 'KD: The Devil' removed after NHRC's notice against vulgar lyrics.<p>Earlier, the original version featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt faced backlash nationwide on its release. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik and Harbhajan Singh, as well as the NHRC, raised objection for its subjective lyrics and metaphors.</p>.KD Song Row: Rakshita cites ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ and ‘Peelings’ to defend Prem’s 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' .<p>By releasing a modified version, director Prem and producer KVN Productions hope to move past the "vulgarity" row and refocus on the film’s high-octane pan-India appeal.</p><p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>KD: The Devil</strong></em></p><p>Directed by Prem, the film dives deep into the actual underworld era that gripped Bengaluru in the '70s. The movie follows Dhruva Sarja, who plays Kaali, a low-level hustler who accidentally gets embroiled in a web of violence and betrayal.</p>.<p>Directed by Prem, <em>KD: The Devil </em>promises to be a heart-pounding drama from the 70s Bengaluru, where every fight is personal, and the stakes could not be higher. Backed by Venkat K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, KD: The Devil is scheduled for April 30 release.</p>