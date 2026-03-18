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‘KD: The Devil’ makers set to re-release ‘sanitized’ version of ‘Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse’

By releasing a modified version, director Prem and producer KVN Productions hope to move past "vulgarity" row and refocus on the film’s high-octane pan-India appeal.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:50 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingPremTrending NowDhruva SarjaFilmyzillakvn productions

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