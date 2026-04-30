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KD: The Devil Review: Grand spectacle, no narrative heft

Despite a star-studded ensemble, including veterans such as Doddanna and Dattanna, the film does little justice to its talent pool.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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KD: The Devil
2026
2/5
Director:Prem
Cast:Dhruva Sarja, Ramesh Aravind, Ravichandran, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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