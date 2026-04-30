<p><em>KD: The Devil</em> opens with three murders prompting the police department to provide security to the family of a former police commissioner (Ravi Shankar), who is busy with wedding rituals. The former commissioner suspects that the killings are linked to a certain Kali Dasa (Dhruva Sarja).</p><p>Kali Dasa is the uneducated younger brother of Dharma (Ramesh Aravind), a school teacher. He grows up idolising gangster-wrestler Daak Deva (Sanjay Dutt). His love interest, Mach Lakshmi (Reeshma Nanaiah), is humiliated by Deva’s close associate, and he thus hurtles into defiance from devotion. How does this conflict conclude? The rest of the story provides the answers and the promise of a sequel.</p>.'Only five people in cinema hall': 'KD: The Devil' struggles with almost empty theaters.<p>Prem displays flair in visual storytelling, with well-composed frames, elaborate set designs, and a vibrant sense of spectacle. The film offers several visually striking moments, where the scale and presentation stand out more prominently than the narrative. William David’s cinematography maintains a consistently strong visual standard. The climax fuels curiosity around Sathya Vathi, Dharma and Kaala Bhairava, raising multiple questions.</p><p>The film’s drawback lies in its uneven execution and a screenplay that feels both erratic and inconsistent. The director fails to bring multiple commercial elements together into a cohesive whole. The pacing is excessively sluggish in the first half. The inclusion of three songs feels forced. The lack of rhythm in storytelling hampers what could have been a more gripping cinematic experience.</p><p>Arjun Janya’s music is loud, with excessive decibel levels that feel more like an assault on our eardrums. </p><p>Despite a star-studded ensemble, including veterans such as Doddanna and Dattanna, and a guest appearance by Sudeepa, the film does little justice to its talent pool.</p><p>Prem prefers elevating the hero and visual extravagance over depth and emotional investment. He prioritises style over substance. In the melee, he lets slip a solid opportunity to craft a gripping, character-driven period action drama. In the end, the film looks grand on the surface but lacks narrative heft. </p>