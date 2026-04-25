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'KD: The Devil' trailer removed from YouTube over uncertified content, KVN Productions issues apology

While the official explanation provided some relief to Dhruva Sarja’s fans, anticipation for the revised trailer remains high.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 06:37 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaTrendingPremDhruva SarjaKFIFilmyzillakvn productions

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