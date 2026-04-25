<p>KVN Productions' upcoming film <em>KD: The Devil</em> has been a constant fixture in the news, first for its soundtrack and star-studded cast, and most recently for its intense trailer. While the trailer clocked millions of views on social media, its graphic violence and bloodshed led many to call the trailer extremely violent.</p><p>However, the trailer has now vanished from KVN Productions’ official channels, leaving many in shock. This disappearance has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, sparking fears of a hack or a system error.</p><p>Amidst rumours of a technical glitch or a cyberattack, the production house has come forward to clarify the reason behind its sudden removal.</p><p>Taking to X, KVN Productions wrote: “The trailer of KD: The Devil was released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process. </p><p>We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines.</p><p>We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms.”</p>.<p>While the official explanation provided some relief to Dhruva Sarja’s fans, anticipation for the revised trailer remains high. </p><p>However, the production house also faced significant backlash from netizens, many of whom criticized the studio for what they described as amateurish and called out the studio for its disorganized and complex workflow.</p><p>A user said, “KVN and CBFC, never ending love story”</p><p>“This Production house needs a good team.... Why so many confusions!?,” said another.</p><p>“What is really happening with KVN Productions? Jananayagan gets accessed by unauthorized freelancers and leaked online in HD quality. Now KD trailer has uncertified content? This is becoming a joke!” wrote a user on X.</p><p>Meanwhile, Yash's followers have raised their voices in outrage, openly doubting the production house’s competence. On social media, fans of Yash and Toxic highlighted the trailer incident as a red flag, questioning how a production house with such an "amateurish" reputation will manage such a big project.</p><p>“They can't even resolve these type of thing i dont how will they manage toxic with so much violence,” said a user.</p><p>“Yash will be cursing himself for joining hands with such unproffesional lot. Every movie of them is facing problems and most of the mistake is from their end. Jananyagan controvery, Kd song backlash, Tabahi just audio release now this. Scared for #Toxic,” said another.</p><p>Despite the ongoing hurdles, the makers are confident that the movie will see a smooth release. </p><p>Directed by Prem, <em>KD Th Devil</em> stars Dhruva Sarja in lead role along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi playing crucial roles. The pan-India action film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.</p>