'Keep my name out of political battles': Samantha Prabhu responds to Telangana Minister who linked KTR to her divorce

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's father, popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna, had asked Surekha to take back those comments.

“I strongly condemn the comments of the Minister, Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately,” said Nagarjuna in a post on X.

Meanwhile, KTR has sent legal notice to the minister, accusing that Surekha’s comments were politically motivated.

In the notice KTR demanded Surekha to withdraw those comments and also unconditionally apologise to him within 24 hours. Otherwise, KTR said he would proceed legally under the defamation laws against Surekha.

