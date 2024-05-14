Kendrick Lamar rides a rap beef all the way to No. 1

Relations between Lamar and Drake, two hip-hop giants and longtime rivals, exploded into a public war of words in recent weeks, in the form of a rapid-fire sequence of dis tracks packed with insults and unsavory (and unproven) accusations. Lamar seemed to get the last word with "Not Like Us," released May 4, which becomes his fourth No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart. That total counts collaborative releases -- among them "Like That," a track in March with Atlanta rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin, which kicked off the latest volley.