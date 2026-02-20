<p>Along the dark yet eerily vibrant streets of Mumbai, a bearded cabbie ferries his passengers through the pandemic haze. His mask conceals more than his face, deepening the mystery of what flickers behind those piercing eyes.</p><p>Minutes into <em>Kennedy</em>, the facade cracks. In graphic detail, we learn that the quiet driver is a rogue executioner who delivers death with chilling precision and without a flicker of remorse.</p><p>Operating in the shadows, Kennedy (a terrific Rahul Bhat) answers to a corrupt police commissioner (Mohit Takalkar), rattled by the pandemic's shrinking 'hafta' and desperate to keep the bribes flowing. The top cop brokers the shady deals, deciding who Kennedy must kill next.</p>.‘Kennedy’ will elevate me in a different way, hopefully will get more work: Sunny Leone.<p>Anurag Kashyap's craft thrives on quirks that define his characters. Here, he stages brutality in all its cinematic 'glory', arming his protagonist with a gun, a knife and, at times, a cooking pan.</p><p><em>Kennedy</em> unfolds as a noir thriller, leading viewers towards 'THE' night through five blood-soaked nights that precede it. Each night carries its own grisly tale, with victims ranging from politicians and contractors to a random man in a wheelchair, hurled mercilessly over a balcony.</p><p>Later, we learn that Kennedy, aka Uday Shetty, is an ex-cop long presumed dead, now prowling Mumbai's streets with an appetite for killing. His past is scarred by an explosion and a deeply personal loss, a trauma that fuels the reckless violence he unleashes in the present.</p><p>The gruesome murders are offset by bursts of poetry and music from Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck, giving the carnage an oddly lyrical backdrop.</p><p>Sunny Leone, as Charlie, surprises in this world of wickedness, her guffaws cutting through whiskey binges.</p><p>Kennedy is a maniac who speaks through murder, but his twisted mind softens at the sight of his estranged daughter, whom he watches on surveillance cameras.</p><p>It's hard to tell whether Kashyap wants viewers to sympathise with this anti-hero or surrender to the allure of a psychopath. Either way, <em>Kennedy</em> provokes in a thoughtful, unsettling manner.</p><p><em>(Kennedy is streaming on Zee5)</em></p>