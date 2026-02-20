Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Kennedy' review: Behind the mask lies a killer's appetite

Anurag Kashyap's craft thrives on quirks that define his characters.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Kennedy
2023
3/5
Director:Anurag Kashyap
Cast:Rahul Bhat, Mohit Takalkar, Sunny Leone
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 09:23 IST
Entertainment NewsAnurag Kashyapmovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us