<p>Indian origin drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen, was handed over a 15-year sentence by a federal judge in the US, on Wednesday.</p><p>Sangha, who pleaded guilty in <em>Friends</em> star Matthew Perry death by selling him ketamine that killed him, was awarded the sentence by a United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.</p><p>Reportedly, Sangha had sold 51 vials of ketamine to Perry just a few days ahead of his death. </p><p>Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on <em>Friends</em>, was found face down in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home in 2023, which prosecutors said was a result of acute effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning. </p><p>In 2025, Sangha pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.</p><p>Sangha, who has been a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom, has been in custody since August 2024.</p>.Doctor in Matthew Perry overdose case sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison.<p>"For years…Sangha operated a high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence," prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum.</p><p>"To cultivate her business, (Sangha) marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele," prosecutors wrote in sentencing papers.</p><p>While [Sangha] worked to expand and profit from her drug trafficking, she knew – and disregarded – the grave harm her conduct was causing."</p>.'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha to plead guilty in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death.<p>It is alleged that Sangha distributed drugs to Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry's, who then distributed them to Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.</p><p>On October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three shots of ketamine sold by Sangha which ultimately led to his death.</p><p>The memorandum further states that Sangha kept selling the drugs for profit despite knowing the impact of her actions.</p><p>"She didn't care and kept selling," prosecutors wrote. "[The] Defendant's actions show a cold callousness and disregard for life. She chose profits over people, and her actions have caused immense pain to the victims' families and loved ones."</p><p>"That defendant had the opportunity to stop after realizing the impact of her dealing — but simply chose not to," the memorandum states.</p><p>Perry's stepmother, Debbie Perry, had asked the judge to hand the maximum possible prison sentence citing "irreversible" damage.</p><p>"You caused this... You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people," Debbie said. "Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours."</p>.'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' documentary review: Harsh realities of LA's drug world.<p>Iwamasa and Fleming, along with doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia had pleaded guilty in Perry's case. Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in December 2025 while Chavez was sentenced to 8 months of home detention and three years of supervised release.</p>