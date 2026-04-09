Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha sentenced to 15 years in Matthew Perry's drug overdose case

Sangha had reportedly sold 51 vials of ketamine to Perry just a few days before his death.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 04:50 IST
DeathDrugdrug addictionMatthew PerryoverdoseHollywood News

Follow us on :

Follow Us