Ketan Anand announces 'Haqeeqat 2' and a webseries on Dev Anand

Panaji: In a press conference with PIB at the 54th International Film Festival of India, filmmaker Ketan Anand announced a sequel to the 1964 war drama Haqeeqat, directed by Chetan Anand.

He also announced a webseries on Dev Anand in view of the celebrated actor's centenary birth year. "The webseries will be a celebration of Dev Anand," said Ketan Anand.

"Enough is said about the man. I will look for the Dev in the man and not the man in the Dev," Elaborating on the same, he said it won't be a trivia of the actor but will be much more. "He was born, he lived, he loved, he got married, he had children and he had a brilliant career. He left behind an aura, a vibration," he added.