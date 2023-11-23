Ketan Anand announces 'Haqeeqat 2' and a webseries on Dev Anand

Panaji: In a press conference with PIB at the 54th International Film Festival of India, filmmaker Ketan Anand announced a sequel to the 1964 war drama Haqeeqat, directed by Chetan Anand.
He also announced a webseries on Dev Anand in view of the celebrated actor's centenary birth year. "The webseries will be a celebration of Dev Anand," said Ketan Anand.
"Enough is said about the man. I will look for the Dev in the man and not the man in the Dev," Elaborating on the same, he said it won't be a trivia of the actor but will be much more. "He was born, he lived, he loved, he got married, he had children and he had a brilliant career. He left behind an aura, a vibration," he added.
Veteran actor and filmmaker Dev Anand.
PTI Photo
He will collaborate with people who had a connection with Dev Anand and weave their stories together. He also invited musicians and composers to compose new songs on the actor.
Talking about Haqeeqat, Ketan Anand said the film although a war drama, focuses on the human side of war. "It was an emotional story that showed when war does come, it kills people and gets very ugly. But it talks about something that's present in every human being -- endurance," he added.
He also emphasised on the importance of talking about this at a time when there are two wars going on in the world.