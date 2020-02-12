Kevin Hart's Quibi series adds Nathalie Emmanuel

Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel has boarded the cast of Kevin Hart's upcoming comedy action series Die Hart.
Set at the short-form content provider Quibi, the show is a clever wordplay on the action blockbuster series Die Hard.
To be directed by Eric Appel, the series will also feature Hollywood veteran John Travolta in a pivotal role. Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad have penned the script.
The story follows a fictionalised version of Hart on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime, reported Variety.
"He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there''s a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta)," read the official plotline.
Emmanuel, who broke out after playing Missandei on HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, will portray a "tough-minded rival student" who pushes Hart to his limits as he endures a series of hilariously over-the-top action sequences, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The series is a collaboration between Hart's production banner Laugh Out Loud Network and Quibi.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe