<p>Even in its nascent stage, Red Giant's dream project, <em><strong>KH x RK</strong></em>, featuring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-hassan">Kamal Haasan</a> is turning out to be a monumental project for Tamil cinema. Ever since its announcement, the project has remained a major talking point within the trade and among fans. </p><p>The makers are pulling out all the stops to ensure this project, which marks the return of Kamal and Rajini after a 46-year gap, arrives as the biggest cinematic events of 2027. </p><p>While the project is still in its pre-production phase, insiders suggest that the production house is considering the Diwali 2027 holiday window. "Looking at its massive commercial potential and craze for the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunion, this decision was taken," said an insider. Directed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nelson-dilipkumar">Nelson Dilipkumar</a>, the film is billed as a gangster drama cum action entertainer.</p>.It's official! Kamal and Rajini to reunite on silver screen after 46 years.<p>The production house is currently busy locking in the key cast and technicians. Filming is slated to begin this August, kicking off a rigorous schedule across several breathtaking backdrops, including two exotic locations where a significant portion of the movie will be shot.</p>.<p>Reports suggest that the makers have finalized and are busy seeking dates for Priyanka Mohan, who is expected to play a key character in the movie.</p><p>Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with a score by Anirudh Ravichander, this massive collaboration is set to begin once both leads clear their current slates. Production will kick off as soon as Rajinikanth finishes <em>Jailer 2</em> dubbing and Kamal Haasan fulfils his commitments for the <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em> sequel.</p>