‘Khuda Haafiz’ movie review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer fails to make an impact

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi and Annu Kapoor



Director: Faruk Kabir



Rating: 1/5



The eagerly-awaited Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (August 14), is a dull and underwhelming thriller that misses the bullseye by a few light-years. The film revolves around what happens when the wife of the protagonist goes missing under shocking circumstances. The basic plot is engaging and has potential. Its impact, however, is diluted by the shoddy writing. The screenplay comes across as half-baked and outlandish, failing to strike a chord.

Khuda Haafiz begins on a promising note but collapses within the opening 10 minutes. Most of the characters come across as mere caricatures, making it difficult for the viewer to relate with or even care about the reel action.

The romantic track falls flat as there is no chemistry between Vidyut Jammwal and his leading lady Shivaleeka Oberoi. The big twist, which forms the backbone of Khuda Haafiz, lacks shock value as it is as predictable it can be. The key fight sequence towards the end, however, has been executed well and might click with a section of the audience. The proverbial ‘twist in the tale’ too, does not pack a punch.

Coming to performances, Vidyut tries his level best to salvage Khuda Haafiz but is let down by the mediocre writing. The film fails to do justice to the Force actor’s reel image as most of the action scenes lack the ‘x-factor’.

Shivaleeka gets no scope to showcase her acting abilities as she is burdened with a generic character. Annu Kapoor puts his best foot forward and makes a decent impact. The veteran, however, deserved a better film. The supporting cast, which features names such as Shiv Pandit and Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra, makes no impact whatsoever.

The soundtrack is mediocre at best as none of the songs have any recall value. The background score is loud and generic. The other technical aspects are okayish.