Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Khushboo Sundar shares first photos from daughter Avantika’s Goa wedding

While candid snippets had already taken over social media, Khushboo made it official by dropping a gorgeous series of wedding photos, capturing all the sweet and unforgettable moments.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 05:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit Instagram/@khushsundar</p></div>

Credit Instagram/@khushsundar

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 05:08 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsweddingTamil CinemaKhushbu Sundar

Follow us on :

Follow Us