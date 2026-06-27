Khushboo Sundar shares first photos from daughter Avantika’s Goa wedding

<p>Actress-politician Khushboo Sundar and director Sundar C just celebrated their elder daughter Avantika’s dreamy Goa wedding on June 25. Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony at a luxury resort in Goa.</p><p>The two-day event was packed with glitz and glamour as the film industry turned up in full force for the wedding. While candid snippets had already taken over social media, Khushboo made it official by dropping a gorgeous series of wedding photos, capturing all the sweet and unforgettable moments.</p>.<p>Khushbu gave her followers a glimpse of the wedding and penned a heartfelt note on social media.</p><p>She wrote, "We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing," Khushbu wrote. "As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven."</p>.<p>“The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude," Khushbu concluded, asking fans and well-wishers for their continued blessings as Avantika and Shravan embark on their new journey together.</p><p>The wedding showcased a beautifully coordinated and sophisticated colour scheme. The bride, Avantika, was stunning in a soft pastel pink outfit, contrasting gracefully with the groom, Shravan, and the rest of the family, who looked timeless in traditional gold and silk attire.</p>.<p>Among the beautiful pictures shared, one features the newlyweds holding hands during the traditional rituals, while another poignant black-and-white photograph captures Shravan planting a gentle kiss on Avantika’s forehead. </p>.<p>Khushbu also shared a warm family portrait alongside her husband Sundar C, their younger daughter Anandita, the newly married couple, and even their beloved pet dog.</p><p>While Khushbu noted that the celebration was kept intentionally private to fulfil the couple's wish for an intimate atmosphere, the guest list read like a who’s who of Indian cinema.</p>.<p>Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh Daggubati attended the festivities alongside their wives. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor also made heads turn in South Indian traditional attire. Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aarti were also seen enjoying the wedding festivities.</p>