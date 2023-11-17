Khushi Kapoor all set to make her Kollywood debut opposite Atharva

Khushi Kapoor, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut Archies, is all set to make her Kollywood debut.

DH has learnt that the diva has bagged a lead role opposite actor Atharva in a Tamil film. The project will be helmed by Akash, who previously assisted Vignesh Shivan in his films.

Pooja for the movie was held in Poes Garden in Chennai on November 15.

The pooja ceremony was an intimate affair with close members related to the project in attendance.

No details have been announced yet officially, but we may get to hear in updates in coming days. The movie will go on floors in early 2024.

A source close to the project said, "Khushi is extremely happy with this project. She is confident and just need to brush up the language before heading for the shoot."

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is one of the few stars who has bagged a role just before the release of her first film.

On the other hand, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor will also be making her Telugu movie debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR.