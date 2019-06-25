Kiara Advani to star in Netflix film 'Guilty'

Actor Kiara Advani will play the lead role in Netflix's new Indian original film "Guilty", to be produced by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The project will mark yet another collaboration between the actor and the producer after the 2018 film "Lust Stories", which was released by Netflix on its platform.

To be directed by Ruchi Narain, "Guilty" explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly "guilty" in such circumstances.

Narain is best known for writing screenplays of films such as "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" and "Calcutta Mail". As a director, she has helmed films like "Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow" and "Hanuman Da' Damdaar".

The drama film will be produced by Johar's Dharmatic, the digital content arm of the filmmaker's Dharma Production.

The movie is slated to release on Netflix later this year.