Kiccha Sudeep confirms 'Billa Ranga Basha' is not shelved, says it's 'very much on track'

<p>Kannada cinema superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kiccha%20Sudeep">Kiccha Sudeep</a> thrilled his fanbase by dropping a major, long-awaited update regarding his upcoming films. During the announcement, Kiccha sent excitement levels soaring by sharing a highly anticipated status report on his massive project, <em>Billa Ranga Basha</em> (BRB). </p><p>The <em>Mark</em> actor took to social media to reassure fans that the film is very much on track. Silencing rumours that the ambitious venture had been shelved, Sudeep said that the sci-fi adventure is progressing steadily behind the scenes, highlighting the sheer scale of production being undertaken by director Anup Bhandari and the producers.</p>.<p>“Billa Ranga Basha will be ten times bigger than Vikrant Rona in terms of action, scale and adventure,” said Sudeep.</p><p>The film is reportedly set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian future in the year 2209 AD. Conceptual videos and first-look posters have already teased a hauntingly magnificent world where global monuments like the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal lie in ruins, leaving one man to rule over what remains.</p>.Actor Kiccha Sudeep celebrates 30 years in film industry .<p>After their blockbuster success with <em>Vikrant Rona</em>, <em>Billa Ranga Basha</em> marks the second collaboration between Kichcha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari.</p><p>Clarifying the delay, Sudeep said the complex nature of the film demands meticulous preparation. Because the narrative is set nearly two centuries into the future, the production design team has had to construct massive, highly detailed sets from scratch.</p>.<p>The film officially went on the floor under tight security in December 2025, with strict no-phone policies enforced on set to prevent leaks. After wrapping an intense initial schedule that featured a high-octane action sequence, the team took planned breaks to dismantle and erect entirely new futuristic environments.</p><p>The film is being bankrolled on a mammoth budget between Rs 150 crore and Rs 170 crore by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, the famous production house behind <em>HanuMan</em>.</p>.'Max 2' in the works, Kiccha Sudeep and team working on another visual treat.<p>Amid growing rumours that <em>Billa Ranga Basha</em> is being developed as a two-part cinematic saga, Sudeep’s viral update has officially debunked speculation that the film was shelved.</p><p>Instead, the announcement has reignited massive online buzz, positioning the project as one of showbiz's most highly anticipated sci-fi spectacles. The film is being mounted as a grand pan-Indian cinematic experience and is slated for a multi-language release.</p>