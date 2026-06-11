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Kiccha Sudeep confirms 'Billa Ranga Basha' is not shelved, says it's 'very much on track'

The film is reportedly set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian future in the year 2209 AD.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:13 IST
Entertainment NewsKiccha SudeepKannada filmsKannada Film IndustryTrendingKFIFilmyzilla

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