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Kiccha Sudeepa resumes shoot for futuristic sci-fi epic 'Billa Ranga Baasha'

Billed as a dystopian, high-concept fantasy action drama, the story is uniquely set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2209 AD.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:31 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaKiccha SudeepTrendingAnup BhandariKFI

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