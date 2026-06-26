Kiccha Sudeepa resumes shoot for futuristic sci-fi epic 'Billa Ranga Baasha'

<p>Putting an end to months of intense fan speculation and radio silence, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa has officially resumed filming for his highly anticipated pan-Indian project, <em>Billa Ranga Baasha</em> (BRB), today, June 26.</p><p>The sci-fi film, which had initially completed a brief 20-day high-octane action schedule in early 2025, had gone into a quiet mode for several months. This long gap led to widespread rumours on social media regarding the project's status.</p>.<p>However, Sudeepa personally cleared the air on X earlier this month, reassuring his fans that his brief hiatus wasn't because he took his career for granted but because he was meticulously aligning his slate of movies. True to his word, the actor is back on the <em>BRB</em> sets, and it is being planned as a continuous, relentless filming process.</p><p>Directed by filmmaker Anup Bhandari, <em>Billa Ranga Baasha</em> marks a grand reunion for the duo following their 2022 hit <em>Vikrant Rona</em>. However, BRB is steering into entirely uncharted territory for Indian cinema.</p><p>Billed as a dystopian, high-concept fantasy action drama, the story is uniquely set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2209 AD.</p>.<p>Early concept teasers and first-look posters have already teased a visual scale unlike anything seen in the industry before, showcasing iconic global landmarks like the Taj Mahal and the Statue of Liberty lying completely in ruins. </p><p>According to Sudeepa, the film's scope and adventure quotient are slated to be "10 times greater" than <em>Vikrant Rona</em>.</p>.Kiccha Sudeep confirms 'Billa Ranga Basha' is not shelved, says it's 'very much on track'.<p>K Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy are backing the sci-fi epic under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment. Intrigued by Bhandari's sprawling futuristic world-building, the producers have committed to mounting the venture on a massive budget across multiple massive sets.</p><p>The project is reportedly being shaped as a two-part cinematic event, designed to cater to audiences globally across multiple languages.</p>