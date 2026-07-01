'Kids stay away': Yash's 'Toxic' unveils 'Ladies & Ladies' teaser featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth & others

<p>Fans asked, "where are the ladies?" <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/actor-yash">Yash</a> replied, "Ladies & Ladies."</p><p>The one question that left many wondering after seeing the promotional materials for Yash's <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, </em>has an answer now.</p><p>A teaser titled Ladies & Ladies was unveiled on July 1 featuring an ensemble star cast dominated by ladies.</p><p>The official X account of Toxic teased the reveal on June 29, writing, "Where are the ladies, @TheNameIsYash?" To which, the actor replied, "Calm down! Ladies take time to come".</p><p>On July 1, Yash announced the teaser drop and wrote, "Ladies & Ladies…", along with the YouTube links of the teaser.</p>.'Toxic' release date: Yash starrer to now release in August after multiple delays.<p>The 1-minute-41-second teaser features lady superstar Nayanthara in a powerful role as she rides a bike. Then the curtain is raised on Kiara Advani who is seen in a glamourous look as a dancer. </p><p>Later in the video, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi's powerful characters are unveiled even though not much is revealed about their characters.</p><p>The teaser then shows Yash doing what he does best -- charming the audience with his action sequences -- along with a few intensely intimate scenes.</p><p>All this and more action, as Yash tells the ladies he’s fighting, "Ladies and ladies. Do you want to come one at a time? Or all together?", packs this powerful and star-studded teaser.</p><p>But one thing that caught everyone's attention was the subtle warning at the beginning of the trailer, which reads, "Kids stay away".</p><p>The teaser asks parents and grandparents to ensure their children stay away while great grandparents are told to watch at their own risk.</p>.'Eetha', 'Toxic' set for Raksha Bandhan Box Office clash.<p>Directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic</em> is set to release on August 26 in theatres after facing multiple delays.</p><p>The film features Yash in a dual role.</p>