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'Kill piracy, save cinema': Celebs stand with Vijay and KVN Productions, call for stronger anti-piracy measures

Celebrities from the film fraternity have condemned the act. Taking to social media, they called out this "cowardly attack" and requested fans to wait for the official theatrical release.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 15:34 IST
Entertainment NewssivakarthikeyanTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayChiranjeeviTrendingsilambarasan

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