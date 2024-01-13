'Killer Soup' review: A broth spoiled by excess

This scene defines the entire series. You keep expecting things to fall in place, but alas, they go hither and thither and finally down the drain. The plot is dizzy and one is not sure if that was the intended effect! There are murders, double roles, missing identities, too many asides, a nod to magic realism and stuffed-in pop culture references (Swathi and her lover have the male and female versions of the ‘90s hit number ‘Tu Hi Re’ as their ringtones). It also wants to be a police procedural. The ever-dependable Nassar delivers a fantastic performance as an investigating officer. But, whew! Convoluted is the word I am looking for. The cast is superb, and their acting skills are unmatched. But there’s not much maya in this paya.