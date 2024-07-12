Kim and Khloe Kardashian go from glam to autorickshaw jam in Mumbai ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, who arrived in India for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, were spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride through the bustling streets of Mumbai on Friday.
The Kardashian sisters are on their first trip to India. The sisters took a break from their busy schedule to experience the city's iconic mode of transportation.
Dressed stylishly, Kim blended into the vibrant atmosphere in the rain-soaked Mumbai.
On Thursday when the Kardashian sisters landed in Mumbai, they were surrounded with fans and photographers and were welcomed with much fanfare. They were escorted in a quintessentially Indian manner as they made their way to the iconic Taj Mahal hotel.
The elder sister Kim also took to Instagram to share a story showing her car mobbed by photographers shortly after her arrival.
In one of the videos, Kim could be seen exiting the airport and giving a quick wave to the paparazzi waiting outside with Khloe following her as they stepped into a car.
"We have arrived," she captioned a video of her waving to the paparazzi calling out to her for a picture.
Another Instagram Story featured Kim saying "Thank you!" after she received a warm welcome from the hotel staff, who put a 'teeka' on her forehead and presented a shawl as well as a bouquet of flowers to her.
In the next slides, she posted glimpses of the decorations at the hotel along with the staff leading the sisters to their rooms to the sound of a live flute performance as they held salvers decorated with 'diyas' and flowers in their hands.
In a video shared by Khloe on her Instagram Stories, a production crew with cameras, lights and microphones were seen following the sister duo around.
After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published 12 July 2024, 16:16 IST