Kim and Khloe Kardashian go from glam to autorickshaw jam in Mumbai ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

On Thursday when the Kardashian sisters landed in Mumbai, they were surrounded with fans and photographers and were welcomed with much fanfare. They were escorted in a quintessentially Indian manner as they made their way to the iconic Taj Mahal hotel.

The elder sister Kim also took to Instagram to share a story showing her car mobbed by photographers shortly after her arrival.

In one of the videos, Kim could be seen exiting the airport and giving a quick wave to the paparazzi waiting outside with Khloe following her as they stepped into a car.

"We have arrived," she captioned a video of her waving to the paparazzi calling out to her for a picture.