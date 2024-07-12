Kim Kardashian arrives in India for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding; visuals break the internet

After months of meticulous planning and a series of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, the highly-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has finally arrived.

Guests from all around the globe are thronging Mumbai to be part of the highly-anticipated wedding of Akash Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

The guest list is a mix of Indian and international celebrities, politicians and corporate bigwigs. Since last evening, the Mumbai airport is buzzing with notable names arriving in to participate in the most-talked about wedding.

One such name that garnered everyone's attention was the arrival of reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kim touched down in Mumbai on Thursday, in the early hours, with her sister Khole. She was seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in a nude dress. Kim also waved at the paparazzi before getting into the car.