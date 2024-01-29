Kim Kardashian to executive produce documentary on Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor

Also executive produced by Kari Lia, Hamish Fergusson and Kardashian, the series promises to feature 'privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career.”

The documentary also promises to shine a light on “a superstar who transformed not just Hollywood but fame itself, as she went from child star to highest-paid actress in the world.”

Taylor, whose eight marriages, expensive taste in jewellery, love life and activism were often a fodder for media gossips, was one of the top stars in Hollywood of 1950s.