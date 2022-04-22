'King Richard' review: A moving, underdog sports story

King Richard

English (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Will Smith, John Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyaa Sidney

3/5

It’s an enormous challenge to make it big in tennis, which is a tough and lonely sport. The task gets bigger for a black family who not only have to compete in an unfair world of economics but also against the society at large. Venus and Serena Williams are pathbreakers and their story — told through the lens of their father’s oft-repeated plan — is ‘King Richard’.

Richard Williams (Will Smith) is a crazy man, in a good way. He had an ambitious dream, unfettered confidence in his kids and an unshakable belief in the impending success. He is a kind man, who questions the ‘tennis parents’ and the junior tennis circuit system while preaching the values of humility and sportsmanship.

He also undeniably loves his family but is also clearly flawed as he battles his own demons. Richards wants to control his daughter’s career trajectory.

The focus is more on Venus, after all she is the one to break through first. The training Venus gets is recorded for Serena to practice the same at home. In one moment, Richard tells Serena that she is kept in the shadows but is going to be the greatest of all time.

Will Smith produces a nuanced performance, making you empathise with the character. Like he did with Muhammad Ali and Dr Bennet Omalu, Smith has the gravitas and unadulterated skill for wearing another person’s skin. This is not Will Smith acting like Richard Williams. This is Will Smith as Richard Williams. That said, it’s tough not to see his acting coloured by his actions at the Oscars.

Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene Williams is brilliant, portraying a wife who is strong, and shares the ambition of her husband. But she isn’t the one to make eccentric decisions. Saniyya Sidney as Venus does a good job.

Jon Bernthal shows his acting chops by moving away from the macho guy persona associated with him with a humorous and all-heart portrayal as Rick Macci, the famous American coach.

The movie does a good job of telling the story that kick-started two tremendous and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s decision to focus on the family is a welcome move. The film’s run-time of two and a half hours is perhaps the only major drawback.