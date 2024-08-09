Kiran Rao expresses heartfelt thanks as 'Laapataa Ladies' heads to Supreme Court screening

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has captivated audiences with its engaging story and humor. The film has delighted viewers and made a significant impression with its compelling narrative.

Following its warm reception from both audiences and critics during its theatrical and OTT releases, it is now scheduled for a special screening at the Supreme Court of India, with producers Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao in attendance.

Director Kiran Rao expressed her joy over Laapataa Ladies being screened at the Supreme Court of India, stating, "I am incredibly proud to see Laapataa Ladies make history with this screening at the Supreme Court of India. My heartfelt thanks go to the honourable Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud for granting us this rare honor. From the start, we hoped the story of Phool and Jaya would resonate deeply, but the overwhelming support from audiences has far surpassed our expectations. Thank you all for your immense love and support for our film!”