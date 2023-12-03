KISS avatars go on tour after Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons retire

The band is known for its electrifying live performances, having recorded 44 albums that have sold more than 100 million copies combined.

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough,” Stanley said in a taped video shared with Bloomberg. “The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are.”

Their digital personas are featured as younger-version fantasy-based superheroes with spectacular powers — including a fire breathing Simmons with dragon wings.

ABBA Voyage has sold more than 1.9 million tickets, according to Pophouse Chief Executive Officer Per Sundin. The shows rake in more than $2 million a week for performances featuring three-dimensional renderings of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, which perform the group’s past hits including Dancing Queen and Fernando.

A KISS avatar tour will likely take two-to-three years to organize. Before a show materializes, the avatars may also appear on other platforms like gaming, metaverse or “a totally new vehicle in the entertainment business,” Sundin said.

“We couldn’t do this with any artist. It needs to be a band with legacy, with really dedicated super-fans,” Sundin said in an interview. What also makes Kiss so well suited for an avatar version are the members’ strong characters, he said. “Their makeup. They have their personalities. There are even Marvel magazines about them where they have superpowers.”