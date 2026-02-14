<p>It disorients, conceals as much as it reveals, gathers and dissipates. It thins, thickens, stays silent yet also screams; frightens as much as it fascinates. The first season of <em>Kohrra </em>(Fog) dug deep into the metaphysical nature of its title, exploring it not only cinematically through the chilly, mist-laden landscapes of rural Punjab but also thematically through the investigation of a baffling murder.</p>.<p>The second season, this time headlined by Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur, the superior of Garundi (Barun Sobti), moves into denser terrain. It examines relationship fissures, migrant tragedies, violence within families, and a society that is deeply troubled yet refuses to crumble. Yes, there is a murder, a brutal one, but beneath it lies a meditation on the monstrosities of grief and the moral ambiguities that snarl at you when you least expect them.</p>.<p>It is astonishing how faithfully the second season remains spiritually aligned with the first in its reiteration that violence often is 'short, brutish and nasty' and stems from raw wounds of the past.</p>.<p>Do not expect a conventional thriller. This is a slow-burn that wants to be an incisive social commentary, and it succeeds admirably in that ambition. The pacing may not appeal to everyone, and if there is a genuine grouse, it lies in the reveal. While it is well-executed and satisfyingly shocking, there is a hint of contrivance; might the story have been stronger without?</p>.<p>Full marks to the cast. Mona Singh brings a quiet, mourning gravitas to her role, while Barun Sobti once again reveals his remarkable range and subtlety — qualities that have long defined his performances, even when he played the quintessential romantic hero.</p>