entertainment

'Kohrra S2' review: Punjab noir returns in darker avatar

The second season, this time headlined by Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur, the superior of Garundi (Barun Sobti), moves into denser terrain.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 20:40 IST
Kohrra (S2)
2026
4/5
Director:Sudip Sharma, Faisal Rahman, Randeep Jha
Cast:Mona Singh Barun Sobti Rannvijay Singha
Published 13 February 2026, 20:40 IST
movie reviews

