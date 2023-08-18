Home
Homeentertainment

Kolai on Prime Video: Vijay Antony starrer starts its digital streaming

Directed by Balaji K. Kumar, 'Kolai' is a riveting whodunit that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats until the very end.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 16:37 IST

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony's mystery-thriller Kolai will exclusively stream on Prime Video, starting today.

The video streaming platform took to Twitter to make the announcement.

When a popular model & singer - Laila (Meenakshi Chaudhary) is found dead under strange circumstances, IPS Sandhya Mohanraj (Ritika Singh) and former investigative officer Vinayak (Vijay Antony) are tasked with the responsibility of solving the gruesome crime.

A series of surprising details unfold in this intricate web of mystery and thrill, as viewers are drawn into a puzzling world of Kolai.

Directed by Balaji K. Kumar, Kolai is a riveting whodunit that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats until the very end.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ritika Singh, and Radhika Sarathkumar. The music is composed by Girishh G and it was released in theatres on 21 July 2023.

(Published 18 August 2023, 16:37 IST)
