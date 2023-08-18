Kolai on Prime Video: Vijay Antony starrer starts its digital streaming

When a popular model & singer - Laila (Meenakshi Chaudhary) is found dead under strange circumstances, IPS Sandhya Mohanraj (Ritika Singh) and former investigative officer Vinayak (Vijay Antony) are tasked with the responsibility of solving the gruesome crime.

A series of surprising details unfold in this intricate web of mystery and thrill, as viewers are drawn into a puzzling world of Kolai.

Directed by Balaji K. Kumar, Kolai is a riveting whodunit that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats until the very end.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ritika Singh, and Radhika Sarathkumar. The music is composed by Girishh G and it was released in theatres on 21 July 2023.