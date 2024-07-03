Kolkata to celebrate filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta's works on July 6

Kolkata: A tribute titled 'Celebrating Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Master of Surreal Art' will be held here on July 6 to honour the life and contributions of the late auteur, who passed away over two years ago.

Organised by the Buddhadeb Dasgupta Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Forum for Film Studies and Allied Arts, the event will take place at the state-run film complex Nandan.

The highlight of the event will be a screening of his film Tope (The Bait/2016), which, like his other works, garnered acclaim at international film festivals including Busan, Toronto, and BFI London.