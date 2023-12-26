Kollywood actor Vishal caught enjoying a stroll with girlfriend?

Recently, Kollywood actor Vishal found himself thrust back into the spotlight when he was caught taking a leisurely stroll with a mystery girl, showing how the line between public and private lives is often blurred for celebrities.
An avid fan captured the candid moment when the actor and the mystery girl were purportedly enjoying a casual stroll in NYC in the evening. The couple appeared relaxed and comfortable, sharing smiles and engaging in casual conversation as they navigated the bustling city streets. The incident has sparked curiosity and speculation among many.
The visual has triggered rumors and conjecture with many speculating that it could be part of a promotional strategy for an upcoming film while few felt that the star was enjoying a great time with his girlfriend.
The visuals showing Vishal hiding himself and running away from the camera are being circulated widely on social media, with fans expressing a mixture of excitement and anticipation.
Vishal was last seen in a science fiction time travel action drama comedy Mark Antony which was directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Vishal will soon be seen in movies Thupparivaalan 2 and Rathnam.