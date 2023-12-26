Kollywood actor Vishal caught enjoying a stroll with girlfriend?

Recently, Kollywood actor Vishal found himself thrust back into the spotlight when he was caught taking a leisurely stroll with a mystery girl, showing how the line between public and private lives is often blurred for celebrities.

An avid fan captured the candid moment when the actor and the mystery girl were purportedly enjoying a casual stroll in NYC in the evening. The couple appeared relaxed and comfortable, sharing smiles and engaging in casual conversation as they navigated the bustling city streets. The incident has sparked curiosity and speculation among many.