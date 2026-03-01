<p>Kollywood icon and professional racer Ajith Kumar has become the latest high-profile figure caught in the travel chaos in Dubai following the sudden outbreak of the Israel-Iran conflict. The superstar, who was in the city for his racing commitments, is currently 'stuck' with thousands of others as Iran intensifies its attack. The attack has brought international flights to a standstill in the UAE, including Dubai. Ajith is in Abu Dhabi for training rigorously for his next racing event. He recently performed well in the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race.</p>.Sonal Chauhan appeals to PM Modi after getting stranded in Dubai.<p>While the <em>Thunivu</em> star was originally set to fly back to Chennai today, the sudden closure of air routes in Dubai has put his travel plans on hold. Though he's currently 'stuck' in the city due to the regional tensions, his manager has officially confirmed that the actor is safe and sound. He’ll be making his way home as soon as the situation stabilizes and flight operations resume.</p><p>Over the last few weeks, Abu Dhabi has become a hotspot for Kollywood's big names as they drop in to cheer on Ajith Kumar during his race preparations. Social media has been buzzing with photos of stars like Siva Karthikeyan, Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Anirudh Ravichander visiting the track in Abu Dhabi to show their support for his upcoming competition.</p><p>While news from the Middle East remains tense, the official word that Ajith is safe has sparked a wave of relief across social media. Beyond acting, Ajith has dedicated himself to putting India on the racing map and is actively endorsing F1 and competing in world-class events. Ajith is on a mission using his global stardom to bring a new level of professional racing to Indian fans.</p>.<p>On the acting front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in <em>Good Bad Ugly </em>(2025) and is reportedly once again joining hands with Adhik Ravichandran for his 64th film (<em><strong>AK64</strong></em>). In parallel, he is also filming a special with AL Vijay, said to be his autobiography that talks about his passion for racing. While the team has been keeping details under wraps, insiders suggest a major announcement regarding the film's cast and title is just around the corner.</p>