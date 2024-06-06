'Kotee' trailer featuring Daali Dhananjaya released

The trailer for Kannada movie Kotee, featuring Daali Dhananjaya, has been released on the Saregama Kannada YouTube channel. In Kotee, Dhananjaya plays a sincere, everyday driver with a dream to earn Rs 1 crore through honest means to support his family. The film, depicting Kotee's journey, is scheduled for release on June 14.
The trailer, which premiered at a release event, highlights Dhananjaya's portrayal of an ordinary man, Ramesh Indira as the notorious villain, Thara as the mother, vibrant visuals, a compelling background score, and captivating Hulivesha (tiger dance) sequences.
"This is the story of a middle-class common man. It’s a family entertainer that everyone will connect with," commented Dhananjaya.
Director Param, also speaking at the trailer launch event, said, "This is a content-driven commercial film. A compelling story and great entertainment are guaranteed."
Kotee, a narrative deeply rooted in Kannada culture, has already generated excitement with its teaser and songs. In a year lacking major successes in the Kannada film industry, Kotee is seen as a potential hit.
The film stars Moksha Kushal as the lead actress and Ramesh Indira as the antagonist, with veteran actors like Rangayana Raghu, Thara Anooradha, and Sardar Satya in significant roles. The cast also includes Thanuja Venkatesh, Pruthvi Shamanur, Abhishek Shrikanth, Vijay Shobharaj Pavoor, and others.
Featuring five songs composed by Vasuki Vaibhav with lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and Vasuki Vaibhav, the film's background score is by Nobin Paul, known for 777 Charlie. Pratheek Shetty, renowned for his work in Kantara, is the editor of the movie, and cinematography for the same was done by Arunbhrama, a well-known figure in the TV industry.
Written and directed by Param, Kotee is produced by Jio Studios and will be released in theaters on June 14.
Published 06 June 2024, 06:44 IST