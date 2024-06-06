'Kotee' trailer featuring Daali Dhananjaya released

Kotee, a narrative deeply rooted in Kannada culture, has already generated excitement with its teaser and songs. In a year lacking major successes in the Kannada film industry, Kotee is seen as a potential hit.

The film stars Moksha Kushal as the lead actress and Ramesh Indira as the antagonist, with veteran actors like Rangayana Raghu, Thara Anooradha, and Sardar Satya in significant roles. The cast also includes Thanuja Venkatesh, Pruthvi Shamanur, Abhishek Shrikanth, Vijay Shobharaj Pavoor, and others.

Featuring five songs composed by Vasuki Vaibhav with lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and Vasuki Vaibhav, the film's background score is by Nobin Paul, known for 777 Charlie. Pratheek Shetty, renowned for his work in Kantara, is the editor of the movie, and cinematography for the same was done by Arunbhrama, a well-known figure in the TV industry.

Written and directed by Param, Kotee is produced by Jio Studios and will be released in theaters on June 14.