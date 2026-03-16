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'KPop Demon Hunters,' Amy Madigan win early awards at Oscars

The 75-year-old Madigan, who played the wacky Aunt Gladys, appeared thrilled as she took the stage in the Dolby Theatre to accept ⁠her trophy for best supporting actress.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 00:52 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 00:52 IST
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