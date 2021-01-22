‘Krack’ box office verdict: Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan's movie emerges as a big hit

Actor Ravi Teja’s latest movie Krack has emerged as a ‘blockbuster’ in the Telugu states despite releasing at a time when theatres are operating at 50 per cent capacity as per Covid-19 protocol. The film has reportedly collected a share of Rs 27.32 crore at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office against a breakeven target of Rs 16.2 crore, exceeding expectations.

With Krack, Ravi Teja has scored his first hit in over three years. The actor’s last commercially successful movie Raja The Great had released in 2017, collecting a lifetime share of nearly Rs 27.8 crore in the Telugu states. His subsequent releases Nela Ticket and Amar Akbar Anthony, however sank without a trace. He tried to revive his career with Disco Raja but things did not go as planned. The actioner failed to make set the cash registers ringing.

Many feel that Krack bucked the trend as it was the first major mass movie to release in theatres after the lockdown. The film had a free run at the box office till the arrival of the other Sankrtanti biggies Master and Red, which worked in its favour during the extended weekend. The film, unlike some of Ravi Teja’s previous films, received favourable reviews with critics praising the performances and the screenplay. The healthy word of mouth helped the flick remain the choice of the janta once the initial buzz faded.

Krack, directed by Gopichand, is a cop-thiller that revolves around the journey of a dangerous policeman. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with the ‘Mass Maharaja’. The cast includes Samuthirakani and Kollywood star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

With Krack hitting the right notes, Ravi Teja is set to turn his attention to his next movie Khiladi. The actioner has piqued the curiosity as it features him in two distinct avatars. One is likely to get clarity on its release date in the coming weeks.