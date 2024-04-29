KRG Studios re-introduces Dheeren Ramkumar as Dheeren R Rajkumar

More details about the project will be announced shortly. Dheeren Ramkumar has been rechristened as Dheeren R Rajkumar in the film.

Dheeren Ramkumar made his debut with Shiva 143 (2022), directed by Anil Kumar and produced by Jayanna Productions. Dheeren is the grandson of Dr Rajkumar and son of Ramkumar and Poornima Rajkumar.

KRG Studio, known for giving good quality content and promoting the fresh talents in this industry. The studio has already provided platform for many talents such as Rohit Padaki in Rathnan Prapancha, Vijay Nagendra in Gurudev Hoysala, Janardhan Chikkanna, the director of Powder and many more.

KRG aspires to support more and more young talents.

Presently, KRG’s most anticipated biggie Uttarakaanda featuring Dr Shivaraj Kumar and Daali Dhananjaya in the lead roles and is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj and has already entered sets, on the other side, the post-production work of Powder is moving ahead at a rapid pace.